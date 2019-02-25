Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Long-time North Hills principal tapped to fill district's new elementary director post
Long-time North Hills principal tapped to fill district’s new elementary director post

Monday, February 25, 2019 4:02 p.m
The North Hills School District has appointed Amy Mathieu, principal at McIntyre Elementary School since 1998, to fill the newly created position of Director of Elementary Education.

The North Hills School District has created a new position of director of elementary education and filled it with a long-time member of the district’s leadership.

Amy Mathieu, principal at McIntyre Elementary School for the past 20 years will fill the new director’s role starting on July 1.

Mathieu will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the district’s elementary programs and will supervise all elementary principals and professional staff.

“I believe she (Mathieu) is among the best educators in Pennsylvania, and our elementary students and staff no doubt will thrive under her leadership,” Superintendent Patrick Mannarino said. “When faced with challenges, she responds with resounding optimism and a drive that inspires others to achieve their goals and continually improve themselves academically, socially and emotionally.”

Mathieu previously worked in the Hampton School District as an assistant principal, a reading specialist and an elementary teacher.

Mathieu earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Grove City College, a master’s degree in reading from Slippery Rock University and her principal’s certification from Carnegie Mellon University.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

