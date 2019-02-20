Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Love of yoga no stretch for Penn Hills instructor | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Love of yoga no stretch for Penn Hills instructor

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:33 p.m
771062_web1_php-benderyoga3
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
George Bender stands in a "prayer pose" to begin his weekly class at the Penn Hills Library on Feb. 13, 2019.
771062_web1_php-benderyoga2
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Students follow George Bender’s lead as they get warmed up for their weekly yoga class at the Penn Hills Library on Feb. 13, 2019.
771062_web1_php-benderyoga1
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
George Bender leads his yoga class at the Penn Hills Library in a pose on Feb. 13, 2019.

54 minutes ago

George Bender’s students have such an appreciation for his style of yoga instruction, they coined a term for it.

He even has a T-shirt featuring the word: Georga.

“It’s like a combination of ‘George’s yoga,’” Bender said before a recent class, pulling tight his shirt to show the text. “My students – that’s what they call it. They made this for me.”

The aptly-named Penn Hills resident, 59, has been a yoga instructor for around 15 years. His weekly yoga class at Penn Hills Library attracts a core group of 10.

Most of his students are middle-aged to seniors, but all are welcome, Bender said.

“As long as you’re relatively fit and you can get up and down from the floor, just show up. If you want to get in shape, it’s a good class,” he said.

Bender is a personal trainer at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill and also works with cancer patients at UPMC Shadyside as a restorative technician. He has logged a thousand hours instructing the ancient Indian discipline.

When he started, his classes incorporated elements of the Hatha, Iyengar and Ashtanga yoga styles, but Bender likes being able to offer his students an exercise that will whip them into shape. Over the years, his class has morphed to include exercise and positions targeting different muscle groups.

“I incorporate all sorts of body exercises, calisthenics, whatever, along with the yoga. And they never know what to expect,” he said with a smile.

Bender remembers taking his first yoga class in 1979 when he attended Penn State at the McKeesport campus. He said he got the idea from his mom, who practiced it regularly.

He still tries to get two sessions of yoga in personally outside of his own class.

The weekly instruction Bender offers is secondary to the sense of community that has blossomed in his class throughout the years. The teacher greets everyone by name as they trickle into the room – even a newcomer, whom he mistakenly greeted with a name of an absent lookalike.

The mistake was laughed off by both as Bender welcomed her and gave her an idea of what to expect during the hour-long class.

“How’d you feel after that last class?” he asked one regular. He laughed knowingly when the student’s response hinted at slight agony.

In his free time, Bender hikes to stay fit for the Rachel Carson Trail Challenge, plays guitar in a band and enjoys mindfulness meditation.

But he insists he’s no hippie.

“My brother maybe,” he said. “I was too young – born in 1959.”

Bender charges $6 for his Yoga Fit class held every Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s community room. Details: pennhillslibrary.org

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.