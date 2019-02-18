Marshall Twp. man tapped to chair board of YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh

A Marshall Township man with a 25 -year association with the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh recently was elected chairman of the non-profit organization’s board of directors.

David Bluemling has served on YMCA branch advisory boards for 20 years and has been a member of the board of director’s for the past five years, including a stint as vice chair of the board.

“David has been a dedicated volunteer and advocate for the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh for many years,” said Kevin Bolding, president and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. “Before joining the association board of directors, David served as board advisor for the Baierl Family YMCA and YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer, raising more than $100,000 for our disability programs.

“A dynamic and passionate leader, David is already looking at ways to strengthen our financial sustainability and mission advancement in the community,” Bolding said.

Bluemling is a partner at the Pittsburgh office of BKD CPAs & Advisors, which is one of the nation’s largest accounting and advisory firms.

Bluemling is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting.

The Y’s mission is to close the achievement gap, eliminating health disparities and providing aid to financially struggling families throughout the Pittsburgh region.

The charity serves more than 80,000 people a year and provides more than $1.1 million in membership subsidies to individuals and families.

