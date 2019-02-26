Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
McCandless designates area off McKnight Road to grow, process medical marijuana | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

McCandless designates area off McKnight Road to grow, process medical marijuana

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:26 p.m
805530_web1_WEB-medical-marijuana

About an hour ago

McCandless council has created a designated place in the town where medical marijuana growing and processing facilities can operate.

In June, council approved regulations for marijuana businesses in the form of a “pending ordinance,” which means the rules took effect immediately after adoption.

The measure approved unanimously on Monday finalizes the law.

Without the pending ordinance, marijuana facilities would only have to meet the guidelines set by the state.

“The way it works, if we don’t make make a place for something it can go anyware,” said council President Kim Zachary. “We are trying to control where this could go.”

No applications have been filed with the town to set up a growing or processing facility, according to town officials.

The new law rezones property adjacent to Corporate Drive from a Commercial Residential District to an Industrial District that permits marijuana growing and processing operations.

The area is the vicinity of the McCandless Corporate Center near LA Fitness center.

Companies that engage in marijuana related academic clinical research will be permitted in the town’s Institutional Districts.

Medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed to operate in areas zoned as Residential Commercial, Highway Commercial and Regional Shopping districts.

While municipalities cannot legally prohibit marijuana facilities, local officials can limit the businesses to specific zoning districts and set rules such as hours of operation and any number of conditions so long as they are not so restrictive that they prevent a business from being able to operate.

The guiding principal when enacting rules for marijuana-related businesses is that they must be treated the same as any other business with a similar use, such as a pharmacy, according to the town’s zoning administrator.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.