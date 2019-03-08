Monroeville plans summer pavement projects

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Nearly 20 miles of road work is planned in Monroeville this summer.

Council is expected to open the bidding process for the proposed list of roads March 12. Code officer and engineer Paul Hugus said if the list is approved then, bids will be available for review by May.

The work is estimated to cost just over $1 million. Council allocated $1 million for the municipality’s road-paving program this year.

Around two miles of the following roads will be repaved:

Monroeville Library front parking lot, Williamsburg Drive, Winterberry Road, Dahlia Drive, Colonial Drive, Bilberry Road, Bucknell Drive, Chinaberry Drive, Hazelnut Drive, Old Dominion Drive, Revere Drive and Volpe Drive.

Around five miles of the following roads will receive sealcoating work:

Taylor Street, Vanderbilt Drive, Second Street, Fifth Street, Fairlawn Drive, Fitzsimmons Lane, Fox Hill Drive, Harper Lane, Howard Street, Keibler Lane, King Lear Drive, Monroeville Park East lot, Noel Drive, Quarry Road, Rolling Fields Lane, Skyview Drive, Tech One Drive, James Avenue, La Salle Drive, Fourth Street, Anderson Lane and Hillside Road.

Around three miles of the following roads will receive fog seal work, an application of a specially formulated asphalt emulsion:

Elliot Road, Glencrest Drive, Gotham Lane, Greenleaf Drive, Hidden Valley Drive, Huntingdon Road, Jefferson Court, Lilac Drive, Lorraine Access Road, Lorraine Drive, McKenzie Drive, Old Suffolk Drive, Pagoda Drive, Park Place, Penn Lear Court.

Around 10 miles of various unnamed roads will receive crack-sealing work.

