Mother of Sorrows robotics team brings home hardware from Lego competition

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Mother of Sorrows School Eagles Lego Robotics Team finished its season with a good showing at the Western PA FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Grand Championship.

In addition to finishing seventh out of 35 teams in their division’s robot game, the team also earned a second place trophy in the “Core Values Inspiration” category.

The season included a trip to the Carnegie Science Center to learn about space travel, robots and Lego art, a research project centered around the year’s theme of long-duration space travel, a panel discussion with local business leaders and medical professionals and a presentation of their research project.

The team is coached by Eric and Kimberly Bracken and Brenda Batenburg.

There are seven middle school students on the team: John Beeson, Daniel Bracken, Michael Christlieb, Victor Ezaru, Matthew Jordan, Luke Nuzzo and Milan Seminatore. They practiced every Thursday evening throughout the season, adding Saturday practices at the midway point.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .