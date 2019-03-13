Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mother of Sorrows robotics team brings home hardware from Lego competition | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Mother of Sorrows robotics team brings home hardware from Lego competition

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:35 a.m
871714_web1_ms-MOSrobot6-0321119
Submitted photo
Above, the Mother of Sorrows School’s Eagles Lego Robotics Team’s robot.
871714_web1_ms-MOSrobot2-032119
Submitted photo
Checking out sleeping quarters in a mock-up of the International Space Station are Daniel Bracken, Milan Seminatore, Michael Christlieb, John Beeson and Matthew Jordan.
871714_web1_ms-MOSrobot1-032119
Submitted photo
Showing off their second-place trophy, from the left, are Matthew Jordan, John Beeson, Daniel Bracken, Michael Christlieb, Milan Seminatore, Luke Nuzzo and Victor Ezaru from Mother of Sorrows School’s Eagles Lego Robotics Team.
871714_web1_ms-MOSrobot5-032119
Submitted photo
In the back row, from the left, are John Beeson, Daniel Bracken, Victor Ezaru, Matthew Jordan, Michael Christlieb, Milan Seminatore and Luke Nuzzo. In the front, Curtis Beeson, Paulette, Sunita Chaudhari, Christina Butler and Anne-Marie Battaglia.
871714_web1_ms-MOSrobot4-032119
Submitted photo
In the back, from the left, are coach Kim Bracken, Michael Christlieb, Matthew Jordan, John Beeson, Daniel Bracken, Brian Rodgers, Luke Nuzzo, Milan Seminatore, Victor Ezaru and coach Eric Bracken. In the front are Brenda Wilker, Tony Mitchell and Neela Chaudhari.

About an hour ago

The Mother of Sorrows School Eagles Lego Robotics Team finished its season with a good showing at the Western PA FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Grand Championship.

In addition to finishing seventh out of 35 teams in their division’s robot game, the team also earned a second place trophy in the “Core Values Inspiration” category.

The season included a trip to the Carnegie Science Center to learn about space travel, robots and Lego art, a research project centered around the year’s theme of long-duration space travel, a panel discussion with local business leaders and medical professionals and a presentation of their research project.

The team is coached by Eric and Kimberly Bracken and Brenda Batenburg.

There are seven middle school students on the team: John Beeson, Daniel Bracken, Michael Christlieb, Victor Ezaru, Matthew Jordan, Luke Nuzzo and Milan Seminatore. They practiced every Thursday evening throughout the season, adding Saturday practices at the midway point.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

