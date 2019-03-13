Rotary plans spring project to update Newhouse Park pavilion

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Rotary Club of Delmont Salem is planning more than $3,000 in upgrades to Newhouse Park this spring.

“We want to paint the brick building white, re-frame the windows, paint the poles blue again and replace the lighting fixtures so that the bulbs are enclosed,” said Rotarian Kelly McIntyre.

Rotary officials initially planned to replace the park pavilion’s 17 picnic tables last summer, but discovered they were still in relatively good shape.

“There are a handful of boards, about five, that need replaced,” McIntyre said. “We’ll replace those, and we’re also planning to pull staples out of all the tables.”

Rotary members would also like to re-install a water fountain. Delmont Public Works Head Bill Heaps said the previous fountain was vandalized.

“The plumbing is there and the anchor is there,” Heaps said. “It just needs installed, and I can’t guarantee how long it’ll last.”

This type of Rotary project typically takes place over the course of a summer, “but due to the merger of local Rotary districts, we’re looking to get it done by the end of May,” McIntyre said.

Borough officials have their own plans for updating the park, and are still hoping to secure a grant to address aging, cracked tennis courts after a previous grant helped fund new playground equipment installed in 2016.

The tennis grant application was not approved last year.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .