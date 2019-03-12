Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny Orchestra hosting free Disney-themed concert for kids

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:28 p.m
Music from the hit animated film "Aladdin" will be performed along with songs from other Disney movies at a free concert by the North Allegheny Orchestra on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Carson Middle School.

Members of the North Allegheny Orchestra will dress as popular Disney characters and perform a selection of the animation studio’s favorite music on Saturday March 23 at Carson Middle School.

The free concert featuring musicians dressed as Belle, Ariel, Aladdin and others begins at 11 a.m.

Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney characters and are free to sing along and dance.

Costumed orchestra members also will greet kids before the show and provide a brief lesson about the instruments being played following the performance.

The middle school is located at 300 Hillvue Lane in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

