NA school musical ‘Good News’ revisits the Roaring 20s

Behind the scenes, students at North Allegheny Senior High School are sweating every detail to bring the Roaring 20s back to life during their spring musical, “Good News,” which runs from March 13 to 17.

“Good News” debuted on Broadway in 1927. It follows star football player Tom Marlowe as he attempts to pass a previously failed astronomy test to play in Tait College’s big game. Tutored by the beautiful but studious Connie Lane, he must juggle his academics, his athletics, and most importantly, his falling in love with Lane.

“There’s something in this show for everybody,” said Director Rob James. “There’s a love story. There’s football. There’s high-energy dance numbers. It’s super funny, fast-moving, and the kids are so talented.”

James believes the production has only been performed in Pittsburgh three times in the past 20 years, and is thrilled to bring it to North Allegheny.

“It’s a classic that’s been forgotten, but it conveys a great message about working together and doing the right thing,” he said. “While many people may not be familiar with the show, they’ll recognize some of the songs like ‘The Best Things in Life are Free,’ ‘Keep Your Sunny Side Up,’ and ‘Button Up Your Overcoat.’ They’re all hits that came from this show.”

NA’s production will feature a cast of 68 student actors and an orchestra of 63 student musicians.

Senior Natalie Daninhirsch plays Professor Kenyon and is excited to offer a show that’s outside the mainstream.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” she said. “We get to shape the show and the audience gets to come in with no pre-set expectations.”

Senior Sofia Swensen, who plays Patricia Bingham, appreciates how the musical touches upon many of the cultural shifts that took place in the 1920s, including the struggles of Prohibition, the emergence of feminism, and the rise of jazz.

“Plus, it has flappers,” she said. “It’s the 1920s in two hours. Yet, it’s timeless.”

Bob Tozier, artistic director, said this year’s show may be the most challenging musical he has done at NA. That is saying a lot, considering the school has produced such elaborate productions as “Les Miserables,” “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” and “Disney’s Little Mermaid” in recent years.

“We’re really trying to capture what it felt like in the 1920s. We want to make everything as authentic as possible,” he said.

That includes the Model T automobile that appears on stage in Scene 4.

Senior Alex Stepko has spent countless hours custom-building the 5-foot-wide-by-11-foot-long, self-powered car, using little more than the chassis of a discarded floor scrubber, plywood and paint. Its wire wheels, fenders, rumble seat, steering wheel and hood ornament have been painstakingly carved and crafted to retain the authenticity of a real Tin Lizzie.

“Yeah, I’ve spent a lot of time working on it after school,” Stepko said. “I kind of live here.”

James has savored every minute watching the students fall in love with the production, whether it be the kids working behind the scenes or the actors performing on stage.

“Anytime you pull out a musical that nobody has heard of, read through the script and see the kids laugh so hard and be so excited about it, you know you’ve picked a killer show,” he said.