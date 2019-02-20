Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Allegheny students performing '12 Angry Jurors'
North Hills

North Allegheny students performing '12 Angry Jurors'

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 3:36 p.m
North Allegheny Intermediate High School students will kick off a four-show run of the drama “12 Angry Jurors” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the Emmy award-winning television movie, “12 Angry Jurors” is the story of a 19-year-old man who has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of this father.

It looks like an open and shut case until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. As each juror reveals his or her own character, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes. The jurors’ final verdict, and how they reach it, adds up to a dramatic piece of literature.

Performances also are scheduled for Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

The show is being held in the intermediate school auditorium.

Tickets cost $8 at the door.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

