Neil Walker Field ground breaking ceremony conducted
North Hills

Neil Walker Field ground breaking ceremony conducted

Tribune-Review
Monday, March 11, 2019 3:25 p.m

Brad Mar Pine Athletic Association hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Neil Walker Field on Sunday, March 10.

The ceremony took place at the field adjacent to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Wexford.

Brad Mar Pine has been working hard with the church, 93.7 The Fan, and many others in the community to get to bring this project to fruition.


Tom and Carolyn Walker, Neil’s parents, listen to Jesse Kohser, of the Brad Mar Pine Athletic Association, discuss details about Neil Walker Field that will be built next to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church on Pleasant Hills Road.
With help from Brad Mar Pine players, Tom and Carolyn Walker (second from right), break ground during a ceremony on Sunday, March 10, on the land where Neil Walker Field will be built. Neil Walker grew up playing for Brad Mar Pine Athletic Association. The field is located next to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church on Pleasant Hills Road.
Brad Mar Pine children get their picture taken on a bulldozer that is being used to build Neil Walker Field. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sunday, March 10, next to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church on Pleasant Hills Road.
A sign notes the future site of Neil Walker Field, which will benefit the Brad Mar Pine community. A ground breaking ceremony was held on Sunday, March 10 next to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church on Pleasant Hills Road.
