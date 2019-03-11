New stores, community changes for Bridgeville, South Fayette, Carnegie

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, has opened a supplemental Diaper/Wipes Bank on the fourth Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. A WIC card, name and address must be provided. Call 412-221-5132 for more details.

• Thai Massage & Spa has opened at 423 Chartiers St., Bridgeville. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 412-220-9688 for an appointment.

• Foremost Auto Body, 180 Millers Run Road, Bridge­ville, has new owners.

• Jenta HVAC has opened a second office at 500 Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville. The main office is in Bulger, offering heating, ventilating, refrigeration and air conditioning services. Call 412-564-5275 for an appointment.

• Sola Salon has opened at 3039 Washington Pike, South Fayette, in The Crossings (next to Aldi).

• Karen Jacobs is the new pastor at Federal United Methodist Church, 811 Dutch Hill Road, Oakdale (South Fayette) She also is charged as pastor at Midway United Methodist Church. Federal’s roots go back to September 1891 when land was given by the Herriot family to build the church after donations were also secured from local mining families in the area off Thoms Run, originally known as Beechmont, Hickman, Federal, Rosevale and Burdine.

• Portofinos, 231 E. Main St., Carnegie, is under new management and is soon moving to West Main Street, into larger facilities. Call 412-279-4060 for takeout or delivery services.

• Michael Mangus, RScP, is the new spiritual leader of the Center for Spiritual Living Greater Pittsburgh, 101 West Main St., Carnegie. The center teaches Science of Mind and Spirit principles, following the practical teachings founded nearly 25 years ago by Ernest Holmes while seeking to promote awakening and personal growth. Services are offered on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with practitioners available for healing work after each service. The center also offers classes on metaphysical studies throughout the year. For more information, call 412-294-8275 or visit cslgreater pittsburgh.org.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• DPD Computer Center, LLC, 519 E. Main St., Carnegie (accountant)

• J. Amella Contracting LLC, 1227 School St., Carnegie (construction)

• RPG Resources LLC, 314 Boden Ave., Carnegie (environmental technical services in the oil and gas fields)

• S Us Express LLC, 402 Patriot Drive, Carnegie (trucking and logistics)

• Industry Collective by Jacqueline Hellwig, 3031 Washington Pike, South Fayette (cosmetic and beauty services).