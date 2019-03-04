No Bad JuJu to play for NHCO fundraiser

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Fans of No Bad JuJu will be able to see them at the North Hills Community Outreach’s Neighborhood Block Party fundraiser March 24 to benefit those in need.

The fifth annual event will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at The Chadwick on Perry Highway in Wexford. The event is perfect for everyone, according to Jennifer Kissel, director of development and communications for the NHCO.

“It really is an opportunity for people of all ages to have fun with friends, meet some new people if they want, see the Chadwick in a whole new way, and especially support a local organization that does so much for neighbors in crisis and hardship,” Kissel said.

The NHCO, located in Allison Park and throughout the North Hills of Pittsburgh, provides more than 20 services to those living in crisis, hardship and poverty in northern Allegheny County, Kissel said.

This includes everything from emergency food and utility help all the way to transportation assistance, employment help and senior services, just to name a few, she said.

“All of these services are free, and that’s only possible because the community supports us in so many amazing ways. People can come to the block party and have a fun night out with the family, and know that they’re helping a family just like their own,” she said.

The event will feature games, food stations, family activities, a cash bar, silent auction and princess and superhero visits.

And Kissel is really excited about the music.

“We have a really hot band lined up — No Bad JuJu. This is a great band for a family- friendly event — they are energetic and eclectic, and they make it fun for kids and older people and everyone in-between,” she said.

No Bad JuJu is an eight-piece ensemble combining a blend of classic rhythm and blues, soul, rock and Top 40 music, according to the band’s webpage.

Band member Mark Matteo said they enjoy playing these types of events for several reasons.

“Any time we can give back to the community by doing what we love is a great feeling. The folks that attend these events are not only there to have a good time but there to support the community. This breeds a very welcoming, festive atmosphere,” Matteo said.

They can be seen throughout the region and beyond, including at many fundraiser events, most recently at Penn State’s THON, which is the largest collegiate philanthropic event in the country, he said.

Other band members include Rick Dickerson, Amanda Hertweck, Marc Sterling, Ross Garin, Joe Scheller, Richard Everett and Steve McKnight.

Matteo said they strive to get their audience engaged.

“We encourage interaction and dancing, whether it’s a charity event, corporate event, wedding, festival or club date. We give 100 percent on every show, whether it’s 100 or 15,000 people,” he said.

With such a popular and talented band, Kissel hopes it will draw a big crowd.

“We hope to have at least 350 people this year, and it would be great to raise at least $20,000, which is possible because we have some generous corporate sponsors,” she said.

Tickets are on sale now until March 20 and cost $33 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and younger are free. Purchase tickets online at nhco.org or by calling Cheryl English at 412-487-6316, option 1.