North Allegheny gears up for musical ‘Good News’ | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

North Allegheny gears up for musical ‘Good News’

Tribune-Review
Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:03 p.m

About an hour ago

North Allegheny is presenting the musical “Good News” on March 13, 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and March 17 at 2 p.m. The show is set in the 1920s on the campus of Tait College. It follows a star football player who is struggling in one of his classes and must pass a test in order to play in the big game. But soon he falls head-over-heals for his lovely tutor.

Will he pass the test and play in the game? Will his tutor have the same feelings about him. Come to North Allegheny as the curtain rises for “Good News” and find out.


Submitted
