North Hills Geneaologists hosting program on using software to trace ancestry

A pair of experts in the use of software programs that can help people trace their ancestry will be the guest speaker at the North Hills Genealogists’ meeting on March 19.

Susan Ennis and Elissa Scalise Powell will explain the inner workings of the Reunion and RootsMagic genealogy programs and the benefits of using software to organize, maintain and share genealogy research.

Ennis is an educator, librarian and officer with the genealogy societies that serve the North Hills and Cranberry areas.

Powell is an officer and instructor in several genealogical institutes. She was the recipient of the 2017 Association of Professional Genealogists Professional Achievement Award.

The free meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. at Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless

For more information about the organization or to sign up to attend the meeting see: northhillsgenealogists.org.

