North Hills hosting student performances to mark Music in Our Schools Month
12 minutes ago
The North Hills School District is celebrating Music in Our Schools Month with a series of performances by student musicians and singers during March.
The month-long celebration kicked off on March 1 with a Cabaret Night featuring members of the high school choirs. An Orchestra Night was held March 5 with performances by string players in grades four through 12.
The annual Band-O-Rama concert by members of district’s middle and high school bands was held on March 12.
Following is a list of upcoming performances to showcase the district’s commitment to music education:
• March 20, 7 p.m. — Elementary Bands Spring Concert, middle school auditorium
• March 21-23 and 28-30, 7:30 p.m. — High school spring musical “Tuck Everlasting,” high school auditorium. Tickets available online.
• March 23, 3 p.m. — Children’s Choir, south corridor at The Block Northway
• March 30, 2:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh Youth Chorus Singing Saturday, middle school auditorium
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .