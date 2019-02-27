North Hills playing host to spring Community Pep Rally on March 11
The North Hills School District is holding a spring Community Pep Rally at 7 p.m. on March 11 in the annex gym at the middle school.
Members of the spring varsity track, lacrosse, softball, baseball, boys’ tennis and boys’ volleyball teams will be introduced.
Everybody who attends the free event will receive a North Hills promotional item while supplies last.
Donations of non-perishable items for district’s Pantry and Backpack programs are encouraged.
Suggested donations include single-serving and individually packaged food items such as oatmeal, pudding, crackers, fruit cups. Also needed are single-serving cereals, hearty soups, canned pasta meals, tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese as well as toiletry items such as deodorant, acne and face care products, soap and body wash, laundry detergent, lip balm and dental care items.
