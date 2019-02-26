Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Huntingdon seeks residents to fill posts | TribLIVE.com
Norwin

North Huntingdon seeks residents to fill posts

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:50 p.m
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon is seeking residents who want to serve on volunteer township boards and commissions.

The township recently advertised for those interested in serving on two township-affiliated agencies involved in sewage treatment: the North Huntingdon Township Municipal Authority and the Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority.

Members of both authorities are appointed to five-year terms. The township municipal authority has five members, and North Huntingdon appoints three members to the multi-municipal Western Westmoreland authority. Candidates must be at least 18 years old.

Township commissioners have filled some slots, appointing Keith McHugh on Feb. 20 to a five-year term on the Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority.

Gerald Maryak was appointed to a three-year term on the township’s emergency management committee and Andrew Rzodkiewicz was named to the emergency management staff, both of which are unpaid positions.

Those interested in serving on those boards should send a letter of interest and resume to jsilka@nhtpa.us or: Board of Commission Appointments, Town House, 11279 Center Highway, North Huntingdon, Pa., 15642. The letter should note on which board a candidate wants to serve. Those who list more than one position are asked to indicate their preference.

For more information, contact Jeff Silka at 724-863-3806 or via email.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

