Northern Regional Police Dept. accepting applications for full-time officers
About an hour ago
The Northern Regional Police Department is accepting applications from qualified people interesting in taking the exam to serve as a police officer.
To qualify to be a full-time officer, applicants must:
• Be 21 or older.
• Complete ACT 120 certification by June 30, 2019.
• Be a citizen of the United States.
• Hold a two-year college degree or a minimum of 60 college credits (four-year degree is preferred).
Applications can be picked up on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northern Regional Police Department, 230 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford.
The applications will only be given to and accepted from the person applying. A photo ID must be presented when picking up or submitting applications.
Applicants also must pay a $50 fee when submitting their application.
The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. on Monday, May 6.
The Northern Regional Police Department covers Marshall, Pine and Richland townships and Bradford Woods borough.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .