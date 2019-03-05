Northern Regional Police Dept. accepting applications for full-time officers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Northern Regional Police Department is accepting applications from qualified people interesting in taking the exam to serve as a police officer.

To qualify to be a full-time officer, applicants must:

• Be 21 or older.

• Complete ACT 120 certification by June 30, 2019.

• Be a citizen of the United States.

• Hold a two-year college degree or a minimum of 60 college credits (four-year degree is preferred).

Applications can be picked up on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northern Regional Police Department, 230 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford.

The applications will only be given to and accepted from the person applying. A photo ID must be presented when picking up or submitting applications.

Applicants also must pay a $50 fee when submitting their application.

The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

The Northern Regional Police Department covers Marshall, Pine and Richland townships and Bradford Woods borough.

