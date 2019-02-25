Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Norwin Chamber seeks nominees for honors | TribLIVE.com
Norwin

Norwin Chamber seeks nominees for honors

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, February 25, 2019 7:00 p.m
801282_web1_gtr-Norwinchamber-022619
Norwin Chamber of Commerce annual dinner poster

About an hour ago

The Norwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations from chamber members until Feb. 28 for two awards — chamber person of the year and the community volunteer of the year.

The chamber is seeking nominations of people dedicated to the chamber, its members and to the local community at large. The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual dinner at 5 p.m. March 28 at Stratigos Banquet Centre, North Huntingdon.

The nomination form must be submitted, along with a narrative of no more than 200 words, on why the person should be considered for the award.

Those nominated for chamber person of the year award must be a chamber member in good standing, embody the highest level of business integrity and professionalism and contribute to the chamber’s mission and members’ success through participation and membership development.

The community volunteer of the year is awarded to the person who demonstrates a commitment to the growth and success of their community and gives their time, resources and efforts to local organizations and community growth.

For information on nominating someone for the award, contact the chamber at 724-863-0888. The nominee will be contacted to provide additional information, the chamber said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

