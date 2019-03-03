Oakmont manager search extended through March

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Oakmont officials’ search for a new borough manager has been extended.

Council wanted to have a manager in place by the end of January, but opted to appoint retired Avalon Manager Harry Dilmore as its interim administrator and repost the position.

Interested parties can email cover letters and resumes through March 29 to admin.assistant@oakmontborough.com or send them to 767 Fifth St., Oakmont, Pa, 15139.

Dilmore, 67, of Avalon, served his community on council from 1975 through 2001. He was its manager from 2000 through retirement in 2017. He also works part-time as Kilbuck Township’s manager.

He was hired to replace former interim manager Kevin Flannery.

Flannery, a retired Sewickley borough manager, helped Oakmont out for a few months after longtime manager Lisa Cooper Jensen called it a career in November after more than three decades of service to the borough.

More than 60 people have applied and 10 interviewed since the original announcement of the manager search last year.

“Although we have had positive interviews, the hiring committee is still in search of the right person for Oakmont,” Councilwoman Carrie DelRosso said. “We hope to interview (new) candidates in the beginning of April following a plan to hire (a new manager).”

The manager position remains posted under the “Employment Opportunities” tab of the borough website, oakmontborough.com .

Requirements include a master’s degree in public administration, planning or other government-related field. A college degree in political science or other related field and any relevant combination of experience and education will be considered.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .