Oakmont officials approve list of streets to be paved this year | TribLIVE.com
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont officials approve list of streets to be paved this year

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:08 p.m
Oakmont officials have selected the streets for this year’s paving project.

Council also authorized Senate Engineering to prepare specifications to go out for bid next month.

The paving list includes:

• Third Street from Delaware to Washington avenues

• Brooks Way from Fifth Street to Elm Way

• Woodmont Way from Seventh Street to the dead end

• Fifth Street from Hulton Road to Virginia Avenue

• The east side of Crystal Drive

• Third Street from Hulton Road to Archie Street

• Eighth Street from Hulton Road to Virginia Avenue

• Crystal Place

The borough and the Oakmont Water Authority are expected to share the cost of paving 14th Street.

Interim borough Manager Harry Dilmore said the streets were selected as part of a five-year plan outlined by former interim manager Kevin Flannery.

The plan takes into consideration a road’s condition and expected lifespan.

“Every year they are evaluated,” Councilman Tim Favo said about the roads. “We’re prioritizing based on conditions. The road crew helps set the priority. There’s always a running list (of streets).”

The borough also checks with utility companies prior to finalizing the list.

The plan is to put this year’s paving project out for bid in March, award it in April and have construction start in the spring.

“That all depends on the pavers, but we push it when we can and try to get it done sooner rather than later,” Favo said.

Council also plans to have catch basin work done on Brooks Way and Fifth Street from Delaware to Washington avenues.

Council budgeted approximately $510,000 for paving projects including more than $200,000 for brick work along Allegheny River Boulevard between Terrace Place and Virginia Avenue.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Plum
