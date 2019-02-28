O’Hara offers special brush collection to clear Feb. 24 wind storm damage

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

O’Hara will offer a special brush collection because of damage sustained township-wide in the Feb. 24 wind storm.

Gusts of up to 60 mph tore across the region, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power long into the week.

Power lines and utility poles fell, traffic signals were knocked out and several roads across the region were closed.

A downed tree blocked the intersection of Dorseyville Road and Squaw Run.

The National Weather Service reported winds as high as 60 miles per hour at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe and 53 miles per hour near the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township.

O’Hara officials said collections will begin March 7 and continue until all the branches and debris are hauled away from everyone who requests it.

Limbs and brush should be placed at the curb. They should be cut in sections less than eight-feet long.

Hedges, vines and other shrubs must be tied in bundles less than 16-inches wide. No root balls will be taken.

Each property is limited to one truckload.

Residents must contact the municipal office at 412-784-1784 by 4 p.m. March 5 to be included.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .