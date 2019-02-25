Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Orangetheory Fitness opening in South Hills Village this week

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, February 25, 2019 3:27 p.m
23 minutes ago

Orangetheory Fitness is opening a studio at South Hills Village.

Stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday for light appetizers, refreshments and a chance to meet staff and founding members as well as learn more about the fitness center’s concept.

It will be located across from DSW and Ulta Beauty, near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Orangetheory Fitness makes monitoring one’s heart rate a priority. It’s the fourth location in Western Pennsylvania. Others are in the East End, Robinson and Wexford.

Led by a personal trainer, one of the hour long classes incorporates cardio, indoor rowers, weight training blocks and floor exercises.

Details: https://southhills.orangetheoryfitness.com/

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

