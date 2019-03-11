Owner of 1969 Mustang says car was in good hands of A.W. Beattie students

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Dan Kline Sr. of Richland was thought to be off his rocker when he asked instructor Pat Ciccone if automotive collision technology students at the A.W. Beattie Career Center in McCandless could help him restore his 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback.

“Mr. Ciccone (said), ‘Are you crazy letting a bunch of 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds work on this car?’ ” Kline said.

A decade later, thanks to those students, the royal blue Mustang has earned accolades, taking second place in the Conservative Hardtop 1960-69 division at the World of Wheels show Feb. 8-10 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Ciccone said seven years of classes worked on the car’s body over nine or 10 years, beginning in the 2009-10 school year.

Kline, 54, a retired state trooper, provided materials.

Ciccone said Kline spent a lot of money on the car and got exactly what he wanted.

“This is the nicest car I’ve done in my career,” said Ciccone, in his 26th year at the center, adding that other instructors helped.

Kline answered an ad for the vehicle for him and his son close to 20 years ago.

Kline put in new parts, but knew nothing about body work. He was familiar with A.W. Beattie, a consortium of nine northern Allegheny County school districts, from having attended architectural drafting and design classes there in the early 1980s.

Kline said what he learned helped him with high-risk entries to buildings as a police officer, and he wanted to give back.

“I wanted the kids to be motivated,” he said.

John Martin, a 2017 graduate who worked on the car for two years, said he was nervous working on it.

“(The car) was in good condition,” said Martin, 20, of McCandless. “(We were) used to working on donated Hondas and Toyotas.

“(This) was a little bit of a pain. We had to get imperfections (out).”

Martin, who is employed as a car salesman, said the experience taught him how to tape off a car for detailing.

Kline takes the car back to the center for open houses and detailing for shows.

“He promotes the school really, really well,” Ciccone said.

Kline’s son, Dan, 25, has fond memories of the car, the first he drove.

“It’s been a fun journey,” Dan Kline Jr. said.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.