Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Owner of 1969 Mustang says car was in good hands of A.W. Beattie students | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Owner of 1969 Mustang says car was in good hands of A.W. Beattie students

Karen Kadilak
Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 11, 2019 12:24 p.m
777289_web1_nj-car8-030719
Submitted
Dan Kline, Jr., sitting, at the World of Wheels car show in Pittsburgh with his restored 1969 Ford Mustang.
777289_web1_nj-car6-030719
Submitted
The finished product.
777289_web1_nj-car5-030719
Submitted
A.W. Beattie Career Center students doing some welding on the 1969 Ford Mustang.
777289_web1_nj-car-030719
Submitted
The 1969 Ford Mustang prior to getting a fresh paint job at A.W. Beattie Career Center.
777289_web1_nj-car1-030719
Submitted
The 1969 Ford Mustang after getting a paint job at A.W. Beattie Career Center.
777289_web1_nj-car2-030719
Submitted
A look under the hood.

About an hour ago

Dan Kline Sr. of Richland was thought to be off his rocker when he asked instructor Pat Ciccone if automotive collision technology students at the A.W. Beattie Career Center in McCandless could help him restore his 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback.

“Mr. Ciccone (said), ‘Are you crazy letting a bunch of 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds work on this car?’ ” Kline said.

A decade later, thanks to those students, the royal blue Mustang has earned accolades, taking second place in the Conservative Hardtop 1960-69 division at the World of Wheels show Feb. 8-10 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Ciccone said seven years of classes worked on the car’s body over nine or 10 years, beginning in the 2009-10 school year.

Kline, 54, a retired state trooper, provided materials.

Ciccone said Kline spent a lot of money on the car and got exactly what he wanted.

“This is the nicest car I’ve done in my career,” said Ciccone, in his 26th year at the center, adding that other instructors helped.

Kline answered an ad for the vehicle for him and his son close to 20 years ago.

Kline put in new parts, but knew nothing about body work. He was familiar with A.W. Beattie, a consortium of nine northern Allegheny County school districts, from having attended architectural drafting and design classes there in the early 1980s.

Kline said what he learned helped him with high-risk entries to buildings as a police officer, and he wanted to give back.

“I wanted the kids to be motivated,” he said.

John Martin, a 2017 graduate who worked on the car for two years, said he was nervous working on it.

“(The car) was in good condition,” said Martin, 20, of McCandless. “(We were) used to working on donated Hondas and Toyotas.

“(This) was a little bit of a pain. We had to get imperfections (out).”

Martin, who is employed as a car salesman, said the experience taught him how to tape off a car for detailing.

Kline takes the car back to the center for open houses and detailing for shows.

“He promotes the school really, really well,” Ciccone said.

Kline’s son, Dan, 25, has fond memories of the car, the first he drove.

“It’s been a fun journey,” Dan Kline Jr. said.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.