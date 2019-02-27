Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

‘Paint with a Purpose’ in Murrysville to provide art scholarships for the developmentally disabled

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:43 p.m
810196_web1_gtr-ArtFromTheHeart-022819
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Gabi Nastuck, owner and director of Gabi’s Art is Good Studio, will host a fundraiser for ESCA’s "Art from the Heart" scholarship program on Feb. 28 in Murrysville.

24 minutes ago

Gabi Nastuck, director of Miss Gabi’s Art is Good Studio in Latrobe, will mark a year of working with East Suburban Citizen Advocacy in April, and it has been one of the most rewarding years of her artistic career.

Nastuck, 40, of Latrobe will host an all-inclusive art class, “Painting with a Purpose,” on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church’s Laird Hall in Murrysville. It will serve as a benefit for ESCA’s “Art from the Heart” scholarship program.

ESCA networks to identify and support advocates who give a voice to the developmentally disabled.

“Art from the Heart” encourages people with developmental disabilities to “go out into the community, get their artwork out there and express themselves,” Nastuck said. “The scholarships are for individuals who can’t afford these workshops, like the art classes we do here at (my) studio, and classes at places like Redstone Highlands and Clelian Heights.”

Nastuck partnered with ESCA on “Art with the Heart” in April 2018.

“I wanted to start building the program, so we added a lot more art classes, music classes, and really grown the program over the past year,” she said.

Nastuck has seen legitimate transformation through art in some class participants.

“When they start to do art, it’s a way of communicating,” she said. “So some people who aren’t always able to speak or communicate verbally, they are able to speak through their art, and I really love the connection I’ve built with students over the course of the year.”

The cost for “Paint with a Purpose” is $30 to paint on canvas. Nastuck also has a limited number of wooden canvases for $50. Register by emailing escadvocacy@gmail.com or by calling 724-325-3344.

Nastuck said she loves seeing art and music make a difference in the life of someone coping with a developmental disability.

“Both of thsoe things are very necessary for these individuals, because that’s their way of releasing stress and anxiety, and their way of being able to communicate,” she said.

For more, see MissGabisArtStudio.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

