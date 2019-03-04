Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills church providing more homeless people with sleeping bags, tents | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Penn Hills church providing more homeless people with sleeping bags, tents

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, March 4, 2019 4:29 p.m
811420_web1_php-mthopehomeless01-030719
Submitted
The Rev. Bob Ruefle of Mt. Hope Presbyterian poses for a photo in January 2019 in front of a pile of sleeping bags, tents and tarps at Bridge to the Mountains in Pittsburgh to be given to people experiencing homelessness. The supplies were donated by Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in Penn Hills.

46 minutes ago

After an initial successful drive over the Christmas season, a Penn Hills church is holding a second fundraiser to purchase even more sleeping bags, tents and other items for area homeless people.

The Rev. Bob Ruefle of Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church has partnered with Bridge to the Mountains, a nonprofit providing goods and services to Allegheny County’s homeless population, to raise money through Lent to buy the supplies.

The goal is to raise $2,500 to buy 150 warm-weather sleeping bags and 50 tents through church offerings and online donations.

Ruefle said the church raised $10,000 in December through a church-wide drive and donated 140 tents, 155 sleeping bags and 250 tarps to Bridge to the Mountains.

“We’re just trying to listen and be there and meet those needs. It’s our response to God for loving us,” Ruefle said.

The pastor handed out sleeping bags in January designed to keep users warm through freezing temperatures before the region experienced a cold snap of subzero temperatures.

This time around, Ruefle said, he wants to buy warm-weather sleeping bags for those who sleep outside as temperatures rise.

“Shelters set up for cold weather will be done in March,” Ruefle said.

According to Allegheny County Department of Human Services data, the number of homeless people in the area is declining.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development requires counties document the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January including those living in emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, safe havens, severe weather emergency shelters or transitional housing.

The 2018 Allegheny County count shows 783 people were experiencing homelessness, down 362 people compared to 2017.

The decrease is attributed to fewer people living in transitional and safe haven housing as more funding is allocated to permanent housing efforts.

To give to the Mt. Hope fundraiser, visit mthopepcusa.org/donate.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.