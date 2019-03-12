Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills essay contest aimed at spreading word about impact of litter
Penn Hills

Penn Hills essay contest aimed at spreading word about impact of litter

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:27 p.m

42 minutes ago

The Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group is sponsoring an essay contest in an effort to get young people thinking about how litter affects their community.

Students in grades 7 to 12 who participate in the group’s inaugural essay contest are encouraged to write an essay 300-500 words long answering one or both of two questions tackling the littering issue.

“Maybe students will be less likely to litter and perhaps participate in some litter pick-ups — but the important thing is to not litter,” said Faith Milazzo, founder of Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group.

There will be two winners in each grade level. First place will receive $50, and second place will get $25. One essay also will be chosen to be published in the June 6 Penn Hills Progress.

The essay contest is just one of the group’s various efforts to spread an anti-litter message to local youth.

Students from grades 5 to 12 were invited to participate in a poster creation contest, where students were asked to design posters about littering that will be displayed at local businesses. Residents in the community judged the posters in early March, and the posters will be distributed to businesses and the library in April.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade are participating in a coloring contest through April. Winning color schemes will win the artists gift baskets.

The winners of each contest will be announced at an event starting at 1 p.m. June 1 at the Penn Hills Library.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

