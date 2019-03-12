Penn Hills essay contest aimed at spreading word about impact of litter

Essay contest rules:

• The essay must answer one or both of two questions in 300-500 words. The prompts are "how does litter negatively affect a community or your community?" and "what can I do to help keep my community clean or to help to clean it up?"

• It needs to be typed, double-spaced, with 12 pt. font or neatly handwritten on every other line.

• Writers must use one outside source, such as a book, magazine, newspaper or internet article (including a blog post) or an interview. Sources need to be cited using APA guidelines, including the title of the article or post, the name of the publication, the author, the date of publication and the web address (if applicable). If citing an interview, include the person's name, title and business or community organization affiliation.

• Participants are asked to include first and last names, school, grade and contact information.

• Essays should be turned in to the Linton Middle School or Penn Hills High School office by April 26. Participants can also submit essays to PHAntiLitterGroup@gmail.com by April 28.

For more information, email PHAntiLitterGroup@gmail.com.