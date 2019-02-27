Penn Hills Library moves two chess players to final tournament

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Two children from the area will proceed to the final round of an Allegheny County chess tournament after their wins at the Penn Hills Library Feb. 23.

Adam Alaali, 10, of Penn Hills and Brayden Wong, 6, of Upper St. Clair won in the library’s senior and junior division, respectively. Each were awarded a trophy along with a certificate.

Alaali and Wong were among 20 other children that participated in the library’s tournament. They beat their opponents — Troy Saxman, 12, of Plum and Henry Krogh, 10, of Murrysville — at the tournament that lasted two-and-a-half hours.

Mary Ann Zeak, the library’s interim library director, said she was happy the library was included in this year’s 46th annual county-wide chess tournament, which culminates at a final showdown in March at a Pittsburgh library.

“We haven’t had (a chess tournament) for a while because we didn’t have chess classes,” she said.

Weekly chess classes started up again in the fall, Zeak said.

They are held in the Children’s Library from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Participants are encouraged to register in advance by calling 412-795-3507.

