Penn Hills Library moves two chess players to final tournament | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Penn Hills Library moves two chess players to final tournament

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:19 p.m
800552_web1_phpchesswinners
Chess winners smile with their trophies and certificates on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. From left: Troy Saxman, 12, of Plum; Henry Krogh, 10, of Murrysville; Adam Alaali, 10, of Penn Hills and Brayden Wong, 6, of Upper St. Clair.
800552_web1_php-chesstournament9-030719
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Jordan Harngal during the first round at the chess tournament at the Penn Hills Library on Saturday, Feb. 23. Harngal was a player in the Junior Division, grades K to 4.
800552_web1_php-chesstournament4-030719
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Brayden Wong challenges his opponent during the first round at the chess tournament at Penn Hills Library on Saturday, Feb. 23. Wong was a first place trophy winner in the Junior Division, grades K through 4.
800552_web1_php-chesstournament1-030719
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Oscar Krogh is serious about his chess game. Krogh contemplates his next move against his opponent in the tournament at the Penn Hills Library on Saturday, Feb. 23. Krogh played in the Junior Division for grades K through 4.

Two children from the area will proceed to the final round of an Allegheny County chess tournament after their wins at the Penn Hills Library Feb. 23.

Adam Alaali, 10, of Penn Hills and Brayden Wong, 6, of Upper St. Clair won in the library’s senior and junior division, respectively. Each were awarded a trophy along with a certificate.

Alaali and Wong were among 20 other children that participated in the library’s tournament. They beat their opponents — Troy Saxman, 12, of Plum and Henry Krogh, 10, of Murrysville — at the tournament that lasted two-and-a-half hours.

Mary Ann Zeak, the library’s interim library director, said she was happy the library was included in this year’s 46th annual county-wide chess tournament, which culminates at a final showdown in March at a Pittsburgh library.

“We haven’t had (a chess tournament) for a while because we didn’t have chess classes,” she said.

Weekly chess classes started up again in the fall, Zeak said.

They are held in the Children’s Library from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Participants are encouraged to register in advance by calling 412-795-3507.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

