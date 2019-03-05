Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills shop celebrating 30 years of caring for pets | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Penn Hills shop celebrating 30 years of caring for pets

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:46 a.m
Renee Lauer, owner of Animal Hut, poses in this April 2014 shot with Justin and Tommy, both purebred Bichon Frises, in her shop on Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills.
Donna Easter’s dog, Rylee, is pictured with feather extensions, a service Animal Hut offers as part of its grooming services.

A Penn Hills business is getting some national attention for its three decades of pampering pets.

Animal Hut grooming and pet supplies shop is featured in the March edition of Pet Age Magazine for being open for 30 years.

Renee Lauer, 67, has owned the shop since 1989. Its official anniversary is May 1.

“They called me out of the blue. I was just tickled to death,” Lauer said.

Reflecting on her long career, Lauer said the face-to-face interaction she experiences with clients and customers is invaluable.

“I’ve developed relationships with clients. I’ve been doing some dogs for 30 years. I still see some of the same families, which is very rewarding,” Lauer said.

She also engages with customers through a weekly newsletter she writes and distributes featuring things like dog breed quizzes.

“I try to do fun, educational things with it,” she said.

The groomer and business owner said she likely will celebrate the milestone later this year with sales and an event.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

