Penn Hills shop celebrating 30 years of caring for pets

A Penn Hills business is getting some national attention for its three decades of pampering pets.

Animal Hut grooming and pet supplies shop is featured in the March edition of Pet Age Magazine for being open for 30 years.

Renee Lauer, 67, has owned the shop since 1989. Its official anniversary is May 1.

“They called me out of the blue. I was just tickled to death,” Lauer said.

Reflecting on her long career, Lauer said the face-to-face interaction she experiences with clients and customers is invaluable.

“I’ve developed relationships with clients. I’ve been doing some dogs for 30 years. I still see some of the same families, which is very rewarding,” Lauer said.

She also engages with customers through a weekly newsletter she writes and distributes featuring things like dog breed quizzes.

“I try to do fun, educational things with it,” she said.

The groomer and business owner said she likely will celebrate the milestone later this year with sales and an event.

