Photo Gallery: Etna’s Winter Street Skate

On a day when most people were talking about the region’s wind gusts that reached up to 61 mph, Etna was putting on a street party — complete with a free ice skating rink.

“It was awesome,” Manager Mary Ellen Ramage said.

“We had to batten down a lot of hatches, but it was a lot of fun.”

The borough’s public works crew installed a portable ice skating rink along Butler Street, between High and Freeport streets, for the 3rd annual Winter Street Skate. People of all ages hit the ice from 4 to 9 p.m. while other family-friendly activities filled the street. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department provided free s’mores.

Ramage said the rink was erected with synthetic ice so temperatures weren’t a factor.

“We were a little nervous because of wind but we used a lot of sandbags and it was wonderful,” she said.

Ramage estimated a few hundred people participated.

The event was sponsored by the borough, Etna Economic Development Corp., Etna Deck Hockey Association and and the Tri-Borough EcoDistrict.

