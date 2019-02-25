Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Photo Gallery: Etna’s Winter Street Skate | TribLIVE.com
Hampton/Shaler

Photo Gallery: Etna’s Winter Street Skate

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, February 25, 2019 2:31 p.m
People of all ages took part in the Etna Winter Street Skate on Feb. 24, 2019.
Butler Street in Etna was transformed into a mini-ice rink during the borough’s 3rd annual free skate on Feb. 24, 2019.
Hundreds of people participated in the 3rd annual Etna Winter Street Skate on Feb. 24, 2019.
Residents wait to meet Olaf at the 3rd annual Etna Winter Street Skate on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

On a day when most people were talking about the region’s wind gusts that reached up to 61 mph, Etna was putting on a street party — complete with a free ice skating rink.

“It was awesome,” Manager Mary Ellen Ramage said.

“We had to batten down a lot of hatches, but it was a lot of fun.”

The borough’s public works crew installed a portable ice skating rink along Butler Street, between High and Freeport streets, for the 3rd annual Winter Street Skate. People of all ages hit the ice from 4 to 9 p.m. while other family-friendly activities filled the street. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department provided free s’mores.

Ramage said the rink was erected with synthetic ice so temperatures weren’t a factor.

“We were a little nervous because of wind but we used a lot of sandbags and it was wonderful,” she said.

Ramage estimated a few hundred people participated.

The event was sponsored by the borough, Etna Economic Development Corp., Etna Deck Hockey Association and and the Tri-Borough EcoDistrict.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

