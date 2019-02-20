Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photo Gallery: Maker Mondays at Sharpsburg Community Library | TribLIVE.com
Snow blankets Pittsburgh region during morning commute 
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Maker Mondays at Sharpsburg Community Library

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:35 a.m

27 minutes ago

STEAM education coordinator Alison Babusci instructs students on Maker Monday at the Sharpsburg Community Library on Feb. 18, 2019.

To celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, they made good luck Dragons attached to bamboo sticks to take home.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


772975_web1_her-lo-dragon1-022819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Sarah Elliott works along with her children Cruz Elliott, 6, and Brooklynn Elliott, 10, making dragons for the Chinese New Year at the Sharpsburg Community Liibrary.
772975_web1_her-lo-dragon4-022819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Peter Horgan, 6, takes direction from STEAM coordinator Alison Babusci on Maker Monday at the Sharpsburg Community Library.
772975_web1_her-lo-dragon2-022819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Children play with their finished dragons on a projection screen at the Sharpsburg Community Library for the Maker Monday class.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.