Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pine-Richland has rich AFS history | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Pine-Richland has rich AFS history

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:30 a.m
799777_web1_pcj-lo-afs-030719
Senior Raffaele Tartarone talks about his background and what he finds fascinating in the United States as an AFS student at Pine-Richland High School.
799777_web1_pcj-lo-afs2-030719
photos: submitted American Field Service students share different cultural perspectives with Pine-Richland middle and high school students.

5 minutes ago

The world came to Pine-Richland in February. Several American Field Service (AFS) students, who are attending area schools, converged on the high school and middle school campuses.

Students from France, Germany, Chile, Argentina, Libya and Pakistan, just to name a few, spoke to middle and high school students about their experiences and background.

Pine-Richland junior Ava Folloni spoke about her time as an AFS exchange student last year. She was inspired to become an AFS student during a past presentation at the middle school.

Senior Raffaele Tartarone, who is from Naples, Italy, is enrolled at Pine-Richland as a student. He provided insight into what he thought was fascinating about the area. He was surprised how cold Pittsburgh is and about the sports opportunities afforded to students right here at school since students in Italy have to participate in sports programs not affiliated with the school.

“I’m enjoying learning more about the history, culture, art and food in the U.S.,” Raffaele said. “I am surprised about the variety of food available in the United States.”

In 2017-18, Kristin Atladottir, a native of Iceland, not only marked a milestone as a senior AFS student in the United States; she was the 100th AFS student to participate in the program at Pine-Richland High School since 1962.

“I think the 100th student is amazing for the district,” AFS volunteer Jill Brethauer said. “The program is a great way to allow students like Kristin to learn about the U.S. and the host family to learn more about her home country.”

Pine-Richland librarian Brent Pollock and teacher C.C. Kelly are serving as the Global Relations Club sponsors at the high school. They organized AFS Days with the help of other teachers.

To learn more about AFS, call 1-800-AFS-INFO, visit afsusa.org or contact teacher Matthew Roberts. Roberts and Pollock co-sponsor the PRHS Global Relations Club.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.