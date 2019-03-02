Pine-Richland has rich AFS history

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The world came to Pine-Richland in February. Several American Field Service (AFS) students, who are attending area schools, converged on the high school and middle school campuses.

Students from France, Germany, Chile, Argentina, Libya and Pakistan, just to name a few, spoke to middle and high school students about their experiences and background.

Pine-Richland junior Ava Folloni spoke about her time as an AFS exchange student last year. She was inspired to become an AFS student during a past presentation at the middle school.

Senior Raffaele Tartarone, who is from Naples, Italy, is enrolled at Pine-Richland as a student. He provided insight into what he thought was fascinating about the area. He was surprised how cold Pittsburgh is and about the sports opportunities afforded to students right here at school since students in Italy have to participate in sports programs not affiliated with the school.

“I’m enjoying learning more about the history, culture, art and food in the U.S.,” Raffaele said. “I am surprised about the variety of food available in the United States.”

In 2017-18, Kristin Atladottir, a native of Iceland, not only marked a milestone as a senior AFS student in the United States; she was the 100th AFS student to participate in the program at Pine-Richland High School since 1962.

“I think the 100th student is amazing for the district,” AFS volunteer Jill Brethauer said. “The program is a great way to allow students like Kristin to learn about the U.S. and the host family to learn more about her home country.”

Pine-Richland librarian Brent Pollock and teacher C.C. Kelly are serving as the Global Relations Club sponsors at the high school. They organized AFS Days with the help of other teachers.

To learn more about AFS, call 1-800-AFS-INFO, visit afsusa.org or contact teacher Matthew Roberts. Roberts and Pollock co-sponsor the PRHS Global Relations Club.