Pine-Richland hires new director of facilities management | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Pine-Richland hires new director of facilities management

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:30 a.m
Jeffrey Zimmerman

Pine-Richland is welcoming a new member to the district team. At its meeting Feb. 11, the board hired Jeffrey Zimmerman as director of facilities management.

Most recently, Zimmerman served as the regional facilities director for CBRE Group Inc. at 16 art institute locations throughout the eastern United States.

Prior to 2017, he served as the regional facilities manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods, where he oversaw facilities management operations at 163 stores in the northeast region of the United States.

Zimmerman will take over for Gary Zang, who is retiring in June after 30 years of service.

Zimmerman earned a master of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master of science in engineering management from Missouri University of Science and Technology and a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the U. S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

