Pine seeks pedestrian trail connecting school properties, community center

Pine Township is a step closer to having a pedestrian trail connecting the Pine-Richland high school and middle school properties to the community center thanks to a settlement agreement reached between the township and St. Barnabas.

The township granted conditional use approval to St. Barnabas in 2016 to convert Treesdale Manor, located at 640-660 Warrendale Road, into a recreational facility for its residents and patients. As part of the land development portion of the application, the township required St. Barnabas allow a public access trail along the property near Warrendale Road.

St. Barnabas appealed.

With the resolution of a number of issues, including that of St. Barnabas’ tax burden and status with the school district, county and township, St. Barnabas has agreed to pay the township $50,000 for the construction of an asphalt trail on the property.

Township Manager Scott Anderson said any overruns or unexpected costs above the $50,000 would be the responsibility of the township, but based on the engineer’s estimates, St. Barnabas’ payment should cover the construction.

Anderson said there is no timetable for when the trail might ultimately be completed, but they hope to move as quickly as they can.

“It could possibly be in 2019,” he said. “There are a lot of variables we have to work through but that would be our goal.”

• Developers of the proposed Wexford Station are now ready to receive final approval from the Pine planning commission and board of supervisors for the project after settling an appeal. The developers had appealed the conditional use approval in part because of uncertainty over specifics of the improvements to Brennan Road. In addition to relocating the intersection where Brennan Road meets Route 910 and creating a turn lane onto Brennan Road, the developer will also repave Brennan Road and create a consistent 20-foot drive-able width. It’s about 19 feet right now, Anderson said.

• The Pine parks and recreation department is currently accepting permit requests for use of its fields for the summer. Demand is higher this year, particularly for baseball, parks and recreation commission Chairman John Gill said. According to Gill, the commission has so far been able to fulfill about 75 to 80 percent of what each group has requested. Gill said they do the best they can to ensure that organizations that request and receive permits use the fields as scheduled.

• Gill reported Friends of Pine contributed a total of $31,875.29 in donations toward providing sports, recreational and social facilities and activities at the community center and parks in 2018. Since 2012, Gill said a total over $182,000 in donations has been received on behalf of Friends of Pine.

• Northern Regional police Capt. John Sicilia said the rash of car break-ins reported in the community in January has stopped, temporarily. Sicilia, who urged residents last month to keep their vehicles locked and not leave valuables in their cars, said these things come and go, but for now have quieted. Thirteen reports of items stolen from unlocked vehicles were reported in the Treesdale and Alderwood neighborhoods in Pine, the Orchard Park neighborhood in Richland and Tyburn Drive in Marshall in early January.

• PennDOT began repair work to pipes running underneath the roadway on Route 910 on Feb. 19. The work is expected to be completed by March 5. A lane restriction will remain in place northbound between North Chapel Drive and Village Club Drive beginning at 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. during that time. Traffic may be shifted to the left turning lane if necessary.