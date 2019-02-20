Pleasant Hills Council seeking to fill vacated seat

Pleasant Hills leaders are looking to fill a vacancy on borough council, after Regis Brown resigned effective Feb. 28.

Council members accepted Brown’s resignation at their meeting on Feb. 19. Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of interest or resume by March 4.

In his resignation letter, Brown said as to why he’s resigning: “I have had a couple of discussions with ‘Father Time’ — conclusion — ‘it’s time.’”

During his time in public office, Brown has served on both Pleasant Hills council and the West Jefferson Hills school board.

“I enjoy being active, but feel that I am not able to carry my share of council’s responsibilities,” he wrote. “During the past 60 years, my family and I have enjoyed the friendship of the Pleasant Hills community.”

Council members have 30 days to fill the vacated seat, borough Manager Kelly Theiss said.

Resumes and/or letters of interest should be sent to Theiss at kelly.theiss@pleasanthillspa.com or mailed to Theiss’ attention at 410 East Bruceton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

The documents also can be dropped off at the borough building’s administration department on the second floor, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The outside of the envelope should be marked, “Letters of interest — council seat vacancy.”

All interested candidates must have resided in Pleasant Hills for one year prior to appointment and must be a registered elector of the borough.

Theiss said council members plan to conduct interviews for the open seat and appoint a person in March.

The person who fills the vacant seat will be in office through the end of 2019.