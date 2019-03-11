Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum to spend almost $1.1 million to pave 26 streets | TribLIVE.com
Plum/Oakmont

Plum to spend almost $1.1 million to pave 26 streets

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 11, 2019 10:07 p.m
867771_web1_paving

34 minutes ago

Plum officials approved a nearly $1.1 million contract with Wampum-based Youngblood Paving to repair 26 streets this year.

Council awarded the project via a 5-0 vote at Monday night’s meeting. Vice President Dave Seitz and Councilman John Anderson were absent.

Councilman Mike Pastor, roads, equipment and grounds committee chairman, said Youngblood was the lowest of four bidders and had done excellent work for the borough in its 2017 paving project.

The borough budgeted a little more than $1.3 million for paving this year. Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed by October.

Assistant borough Manager Dave Soboslay said it’s unclear if the borough could do more paving than what was awarded, even though the winning bid came under budget, because there are still engineering cost to address.

Streets in the East Oakmont neighborhood will receive an overlay of new asphalt. Streets in the Regency Park and Holiday Park neighborhoods will be milled and get a new layer of asphalt. Some will receive additional base repairs.

Regency Park streets listed in project documents include Regency, Pikeview, Deborah Jane, Crestview, Mower, Kathy Lynn, Arlington and Wild drives and Vale Avenue.

Holiday Park roads to be paved include Alcan, Key West, Riviera, Boyce Park, Darlin Hill, Great Smokey, Ohiopyle, Big Horn and Koomatuck drives and Carlsbad and Nuttals Grove/Oak roads.

The cul-de-sac on Black Hills Road also will be repaired as part of this year’s paving project.

Roads were selected by Borough Engineer R.F. Mitall & Associates and borough Road and Infrastructure Supervisor Bill Binnie.

“They select the roads to be paved based on the condition of the top surface, the condition of the base underneath, the pavement and the age of the road,” borough Manager Michael Thomas said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Neighborhoods | Plum
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.