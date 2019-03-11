Plum to spend almost $1.1 million to pave 26 streets

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Plum officials approved a nearly $1.1 million contract with Wampum-based Youngblood Paving to repair 26 streets this year.

Council awarded the project via a 5-0 vote at Monday night’s meeting. Vice President Dave Seitz and Councilman John Anderson were absent.

Councilman Mike Pastor, roads, equipment and grounds committee chairman, said Youngblood was the lowest of four bidders and had done excellent work for the borough in its 2017 paving project.

The borough budgeted a little more than $1.3 million for paving this year. Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed by October.

Assistant borough Manager Dave Soboslay said it’s unclear if the borough could do more paving than what was awarded, even though the winning bid came under budget, because there are still engineering cost to address.

Streets in the East Oakmont neighborhood will receive an overlay of new asphalt. Streets in the Regency Park and Holiday Park neighborhoods will be milled and get a new layer of asphalt. Some will receive additional base repairs.

Regency Park streets listed in project documents include Regency, Pikeview, Deborah Jane, Crestview, Mower, Kathy Lynn, Arlington and Wild drives and Vale Avenue.

Holiday Park roads to be paved include Alcan, Key West, Riviera, Boyce Park, Darlin Hill, Great Smokey, Ohiopyle, Big Horn and Koomatuck drives and Carlsbad and Nuttals Grove/Oak roads.

The cul-de-sac on Black Hills Road also will be repaired as part of this year’s paving project.

Roads were selected by Borough Engineer R.F. Mitall & Associates and borough Road and Infrastructure Supervisor Bill Binnie.

“They select the roads to be paved based on the condition of the top surface, the condition of the base underneath, the pavement and the age of the road,” borough Manager Michael Thomas said.

