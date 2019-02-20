Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Oakmont council sets oil and gas well restrictions for the borough | TribLIVE.com
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont council sets oil and gas well restrictions for the borough

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 9:35 a.m
768561_web1_oakmont-borough

About an hour ago

Oakmont council adopted an ordinance with more stringent regulations than the state when it comes to oil and gas wells.

State regulations for wells require a 500-foot minimum setback from protected structures, such as an occupied home or school, and a 300-foot setback from the Allegheny River.

Oakmont’s ordinance, which was adopted via 5-1 vote Monday night, restricts setbacks from protected structures to 2,000 feet and maintains the setback distance from the river.

Councilman Tim Favo dissented. Justin Lokay had resigned from the elected board and his constituents have not yet appointed their seventh member.

Favo said state restrictions would have been sufficient.

“I was very happy when we did our first measurements and (found) out if we did the state minimums, you would not be able to drill here, which I think was everyone’s goal,” Favo said. “I’m not in favor of the way the gas ordinance was written because I felt that we’re opening ourselves up to being accused of being exclusionatory.”

Council worked on the ordinance for more than a year with amendments and input from the planning commission and Allegheny County officials. Multiple residents pushed for the 2,000-foot setback restriction.

“The ordinance that was passed took into consideration the comments made by the residents,” council President William Benusa said. “The process was long and arduous, but we feel we have a very fair ordinance in place that will help defend the borough’s position against gas drilling within the borough.”

Council had a public hearing on the ordinance Monday night prior to the vote. Resident Ron Slade was the only audience member who spoke.

“I think this goes a long way and it’s been a long time coming,” Slade said. “It protects the people of Oakmont and I urge (council) to support it and vote ‘Yes.’”

Council received a round of applause from attendees after the ordinance adoption.

The 27-page document is posted on the front page of the borough’s website and available for review at the borough office, 767 Fifth Ave.

Oakmont is 1.8 square miles of mostly densely-populated residential areas. Its industrial area is near the Allegheny River and light industrial is by Creek Side Park.

The borough has two conventional wells in Riverside Park, one in Dark Hollow Woods and one in Falling Springs.

The ordinance exempts borough property from zoning prohibition on conventional oil and gas wells in residential districts.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Plum
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.