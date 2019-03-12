Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: Time change may have contributed to girl being hit by car in West View | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Police: Time change may have contributed to girl being hit by car in West View

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:25 p.m
A North Hill Middle School student who was hospitalized after being hit by a car in West View Monday morning likely was the victim of poor visibility caused by the change over to Daylight Saving Time, according to authorities.

“Springing ahead” by one hour over the weekend to adjust to Daylight Saving Time meant that it was still dark outside when the girl was struck at about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Jamaica and Highland avenues, according to police Chief Bruce Fromlak.

The 12-year-old girl, who was with her parents and other students when she was struck, was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for treatment. She was released early Monday evening, according to authorities.

“Excessive speed and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in this accident,” Fromlak said on Tuesday, noting the injuries the girl suffered — abrasions and a lump on her head and ‘road rash’ from striking the pavement — likely would have been worse had the vehicle been traveling faster.

There is no crossing guard stationed at the crosswalk where the girl was struck, Fromlak said. But pedestrians can cross the street safely by walking a block away to the intersection of Montclair and Highland avenues where a guard is available to assist with traffic.

“We can’t have a crossing guard stationed at every corner, so we encourage pedestrians to get in the habit of crossing where we do have one,” Fromlak said.

Fromlak said the driver and the child also “may not have been fully paying attention when the accident occurred.”

“The girl told our investigator that she saw the car and thought she had enough time to cross,” the chief said.

Fromlak said he has received a number of messages from people asking that the 30 mph speed where the girl was hit be reduced and that stop signs be erected to control traffic.

But making such changes would require a study and approval by the state Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the roadway.

School district officials said counselors were available at the middle school Tuesday to speak to students who may have witnessed the accident.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

