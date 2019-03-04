Registration open for Camp Guyasuta summer STEM sessions

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Frisbee golf, rope courses and creek hikes are a small part of a packed schedule during Camp Guyasuta summer STEM sessions, open now for registration.

Children ages 6 to 13 can spend their summer days participating in science lessons, swimming and other sports during “Camp Dino-mite,” offered in week-long sessions during June and July.

“Camp is great for kids to have new experiences that don’t require a phone or technology,” Camp Ranger Mike Daniher said. “They enjoy all these activities while meeting new friends.”

Camp Guyasuta is 175-acre Boy Scout-owned facility that sits off 23rd Street in Sharpsburg.

Day camps are co-ed. Early arrival and late pick-up are available.

Cost is $205 a week for children ages 6 to 10 and $255 for children ages 11-13.

Daniher said the goal is to provide a fun day camp experience while promoting outdoors experiences that might include shooting, kayaking or climbing.

“STEM is in the activities,” he said. “Our campers learn through each adventure. We provide opportunities for personal growth, increased self-esteem and development of leadership skills.”

For more, or to register, visit CampGuyasuta.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .