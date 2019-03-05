Retired Indiana Township attorney continues work for youth through Homeless Children’s fund

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

“Champions for Children” is a fitting title for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund (HCEF).

The focus of the March 21 fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh is advocating for the more than 3,500 homeless children in Allegheny County.

Indiana Township resident and event planner Pamela Abdula said the HCEF provides after school programs, teen outreach and back-to-school initiatives — every August, HCEF staff and volunteers travel by school bus to deliver backpacks to make sure partner agencies have new supplies to distribute.

“The volunteer base is so supportive,” Abdula said. “There are plenty of people stepping up to do the work.”

Abdula doles out tough statistics: Along with the 3,500 homeless children in Allegheny County, one in 45 youngsters across the U.S. will be homeless at some point.

Abdula is familiar with the reality. For 25 years she was an attorney in family court. She also served as a hearing officer for 15 years.

Now retired, Abdula continues to give her time for others.

She worked at Amachi, an organization that helps children of incarcerated parents, as policy and development director for a year.

Now she puts her skills to use as an event planner.

Abdula organizes fundraising and board development events. She puts her heart into it “if I believe in the cause,” she said.

For the “Champions for Children” event, Abdula will provide table decorations that illustrate her attention to detail. She will use forget-me-not flowers for the homeless children, lilies for innocence and English ivy for fidelity and friendship. A tag will be attached to explain each flower’s message.

The idea is to reinforce the values of the benefit, she said.

“We genuinely want to give guests a transformative experience and to talk about the mission,” Abdula said. “It’s a friend-raiser.”

There are other ways to help the HCEF, too. The group is a contributing charity for the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon. Runners can raise funds for HCEF while participating in the May 5 races.

For more, check the website at homelessfund.org.