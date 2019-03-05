Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Retired Indiana Township attorney continues work for youth through Homeless Children’s fund | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Retired Indiana Township attorney continues work for youth through Homeless Children’s fund

Sharon Drake
Sharon Drake | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:37 a.m
836716_web1_her-abdula-031419
Sharon Drake | For the Tribune-Review
Pamela Abdula delivers flowers and other decorations for fundraisers and other events for nonprofit organizations. Helping groups who help others is the Indiana Township woman’s mission.

About an hour ago

“Champions for Children” is a fitting title for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund (HCEF).

The focus of the March 21 fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh is advocating for the more than 3,500 homeless children in Allegheny County.

Indiana Township resident and event planner Pamela Abdula said the HCEF provides after school programs, teen outreach and back-to-school initiatives — every August, HCEF staff and volunteers travel by school bus to deliver backpacks to make sure partner agencies have new supplies to distribute.

“The volunteer base is so supportive,” Abdula said. “There are plenty of people stepping up to do the work.”

Abdula doles out tough statistics: Along with the 3,500 homeless children in Allegheny County, one in 45 youngsters across the U.S. will be homeless at some point.

Abdula is familiar with the reality. For 25 years she was an attorney in family court. She also served as a hearing officer for 15 years.

Now retired, Abdula continues to give her time for others.

She worked at Amachi, an organization that helps children of incarcerated parents, as policy and development director for a year.

Now she puts her skills to use as an event planner.

Abdula organizes fundraising and board development events. She puts her heart into it “if I believe in the cause,” she said.

For the “Champions for Children” event, Abdula will provide table decorations that illustrate her attention to detail. She will use forget-me-not flowers for the homeless children, lilies for innocence and English ivy for fidelity and friendship. A tag will be attached to explain each flower’s message.

The idea is to reinforce the values of the benefit, she said.

“We genuinely want to give guests a transformative experience and to talk about the mission,” Abdula said. “It’s a friend-raiser.”

There are other ways to help the HCEF, too. The group is a contributing charity for the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon. Runners can raise funds for HCEF while participating in the May 5 races.

For more, check the website at homelessfund.org.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.