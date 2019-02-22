Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Roads closing Feb. 25 for 45-day project to replace West View’s Martsolf Bridge | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Roads closing Feb. 25 for 45-day project to replace West View’s Martsolf Bridge

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, February 22, 2019 3:23 p.m
789253_web1_WEB-road-closed

55 minutes ago

Starting Monday, a stretch of Center Avenue in West View will be shut for about 45 days while a deteriorating bridge is replaced, borough officials announced.

Center Avenue will be closed between Frankfort and Park avenues while contractors demolish and replace the Martsolf Avenue Bridge. In addition to the road closure, the Martsolf public steps will be closed during the project.

All traffic, including Port Authority and North Hills School District buses, will follow a detour along Frankfort to Park Avenue or Frankfort to Richland to Ridgewood Avenue.

Because of constraints near the construction site, the borough is asking motorists to adhere to all “No Parking Here to Corner” or face being towed.

Work will be done during the day, but the road closure will be in effect around-the-clock.

“Many efforts have been made to repair the bridge over the last 10 years,” said manager Bruce Fromlak. “However it has gotten to the point where it must come down.”

Council approved demolition of the bridge on Feb. 14.

Port Authority will post stop changes for their routes and information and the school district is sending out notifications.

Questions about the detour should be directed to West View police Lt. Matt Holland at: mholland@wvboro.com. He also can be reached at 412-931-2800 Ext. 141.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

