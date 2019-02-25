Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ross Township building shut down for power issues; warming center set in West View | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Ross Township building shut down for power issues; warming center set in West View

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, February 25, 2019 2:47 p.m
799800_web1_WEB-ross-township-municipal-center

About an hour ago

The Ross Township Municipal Center’s electric power has been restored, but the multi-use facility will remain closed until Tuesday morning, officials announced.

Residents without heat can use one of a number of warming centers set up in the region, including one at the West View Banquet Hall, 398 Perry Highway across from the McDonald’s restaurant in West View.

In addition to township offices, the municipal center is used for recreation and other programs throughout the day and evening.

The power outage has not affect police operations, which the same building.

Public works crews have been out all day dealing with the damage from winds that blasted the region with gusts of 60 mph and higher, bringing down trees and wires that cut power to more than 100,000 eclectic customers in the region.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

