Scott residents asked to weigh in on glass recycling

Scott residents are being asked to weigh in on how they would like the township to tackle glass recycling after they lost the option to recycle glass at the curb starting Jan. 1.

Would they be willing to pay more to bring back curb pickup or would they like to see a centralized location where they can recycle glass in the township? That’s what township leaders are trying to gauge through a survey launched on the municipality’s website at scott-twp.com.

“We’re going to gather as much response as we can, analyze the results and see if there’s an overwhelming response one way or another,” said township commission President Frank Bruckner, who spearheaded the survey.

Municipalities across the area are trying to determine how to tackle glass recycling. Changes to recycling came at the start of the year for residents living in the 19 municipalities that participated in the South Hills Area Council of Governments’ new five-year solid-waste and recycling joint bid.

A major change is that glass now goes in the trash.

Bruckner said he’s been hearing from residents, who are “all over the board” in regards to the end of glass recycling at the curb. That’s where the survey came in.

Under the specifications of the SHACOG joint bid, Waste Management — the successful low bidder — no longer accepts recyclables containing heavy contamination, which include glass and plastic bags.

Only plastic bottles, jars and jugs labeled with No. 1 or No. 2, tin and aluminum cans, paper and cardboard can be recycled, according to Waste Management leaders.

In January, China — a large importer or recycled material — banned 24 materials for import and limited contamination for any material imported into the country to less than 0.5 percent. Others are following suit.

In the Pittsburgh region, contamination of recycling materials is around 20 percent, Waste Management leaders have said.

Residents across the region have expressed frustration with the changes.

In response to a “cry from the public” following the changes, Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling in Baldwin Borough launched a free glass recycling program, said Stephanie Milani, sales and marketing manager for the business.

Michael Brothers, which focuses on scrap metal recycling and Dumpster delivery, has a drive-through bay that allows cars to pull in, unload recyclables and leave. The company added bins for clear, green and brown glass bottles and jars.

The pilot program launched Jan. 16 and will run through April 3 at the company’s 901 Horning Road waste transfer station and scrap metal recycling facility. The service also is being offered at its Reserve Park waste transfer station at 408 Hoffman Road. Free glass recycling is offered twice a week: from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.