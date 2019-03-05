Section of Hulton Road in Penn Hills to close as crews prep for $4 million repair project

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A section of Hulton Road in Penn Hills will close one day next week as crews prepare to repair a stretch damaged by a landslide last year.

The closure will occur between Iowa Street and Arbor Lane so crews can search for utility lines near the area set to receive repairs in May. Work is expected to occur Monday though could be pushed to later in the week depending on weather.

A landslide occurred in February 2018 and the road has been reduced to one lane since.

The prep work is being done ahead of a repair project expected to cost up to $4 million. The project will be open for bidding by the end of April with construction expected to start by May, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

The project, dubbed the Hulton Road Slope Stability Project, includes 700 feet of reconstruction on the road and shoulder along the embankment and the installation of a retaining wall.

Cowan said the project will be covered by a combination of state emergency and PennDOT funding.

The landslide was one of 85 in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties occurring last spring. In Allegheny County alone, several slides wreaked nearly $22 million in damages.

For drivers traveling north on Hulton, the recommended detour will be right on Coxcomb Hill Road, right on Logan’s Ferry Road, right on Leechburg Road and then right on Hulton Road.

When traveling south, the detour will be to continue onto Milltown Road from Hulton Road, continue onto Leechburg Road, bear left to stay on Leechburg Road, left on Logan’s Ferry Road, left onto Coxcomb Hill Road and left on Hulton Road.

For additional information on the project, visit PennDOT’s website.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .