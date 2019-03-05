Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Section of Hulton Road in Penn Hills to close as crews prep for $4 million repair project | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Section of Hulton Road in Penn Hills to close as crews prep for $4 million repair project

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 3:27 p.m
837916_web1_php-slidefixHulton-031419-
A sign posted on Hulton Road near the Penn Hills and Plum border shows a section of the road will be closed March 11, 2019.

53 minutes ago

A section of Hulton Road in Penn Hills will close one day next week as crews prepare to repair a stretch damaged by a landslide last year.

The closure will occur between Iowa Street and Arbor Lane so crews can search for utility lines near the area set to receive repairs in May. Work is expected to occur Monday though could be pushed to later in the week depending on weather.

A landslide occurred in February 2018 and the road has been reduced to one lane since.

The prep work is being done ahead of a repair project expected to cost up to $4 million. The project will be open for bidding by the end of April with construction expected to start by May, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

The project, dubbed the Hulton Road Slope Stability Project, includes 700 feet of reconstruction on the road and shoulder along the embankment and the installation of a retaining wall.

Cowan said the project will be covered by a combination of state emergency and PennDOT funding.

The landslide was one of 85 in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties occurring last spring. In Allegheny County alone, several slides wreaked nearly $22 million in damages.

For drivers traveling north on Hulton, the recommended detour will be right on Coxcomb Hill Road, right on Logan’s Ferry Road, right on Leechburg Road and then right on Hulton Road.

When traveling south, the detour will be to continue onto Milltown Road from Hulton Road, continue onto Leechburg Road, bear left to stay on Leechburg Road, left on Logan’s Ferry Road, left onto Coxcomb Hill Road and left on Hulton Road.

For additional information on the project, visit PennDOT’s website.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Neighborhoods | Penn Hills | Plum
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.