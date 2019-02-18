Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Feb. 18
Sewickley

Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Feb. 18

Tribune-Review
Monday, February 18, 2019
Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Bell Acres

Andrew Vernon Mays sold property at Magura Road to William and Erin White for $8,500.

Hayley Botha sold property at 125 Sevin Road to BGRS LLC for $130,000.

BGRS LLC sold property at 125 Sevin Road to Katharine Renner for $130,000.

Leet

John Moraca trustee sold property at 155 Kenney Drive to Laura Silverman for $230,000.

Sewickley

John Franus sold property at 223 Elwick St. to Tonia Emery for $990,000.

Richard Stinson trustee sold property at 642 Grove St. to Tabitha and Tamara Latshaw for $1,300,000.

Laura Jennifer Silverman sold property at 317 McCready Way to Andrew Christopher Glavin for $204,000.

James Gearing sold property at 832 Thorn St. Unit 12 to Teresa Hammond for $93,100.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

