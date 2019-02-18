Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Feb. 18
Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:
Bell Acres
Andrew Vernon Mays sold property at Magura Road to William and Erin White for $8,500.
Hayley Botha sold property at 125 Sevin Road to BGRS LLC for $130,000.
BGRS LLC sold property at 125 Sevin Road to Katharine Renner for $130,000.
Leet
John Moraca trustee sold property at 155 Kenney Drive to Laura Silverman for $230,000.
Sewickley
John Franus sold property at 223 Elwick St. to Tonia Emery for $990,000.
Richard Stinson trustee sold property at 642 Grove St. to Tabitha and Tamara Latshaw for $1,300,000.
Laura Jennifer Silverman sold property at 317 McCready Way to Andrew Christopher Glavin for $204,000.
James Gearing sold property at 832 Thorn St. Unit 12 to Teresa Hammond for $93,100.
