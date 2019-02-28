Shady Side Academy middle schoolers present ‘All Shook Up’
About an hour ago
Shady Side Academy Middle School students will shake things up during the winter musical on Friday.
Teens will sing the music of Elvis Presley during “All Shook Up,” which begins at 7 p.m. March 1 in the school cafetorium, 500 Squaw Run Road East, Fox Chapel.
Admission is free.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” the show follows a small Midwestern town that is rocked by the arrival of a handsome motorcycle-riding loner. The blue suede shoe-wearing rebel arrives with a guitar and a song, bringing the repressed townspeople alive.
More than 25 students in grades 6-8 are in the cast and crew.
The musical is directed by music teachers Jeff Gross and Randal Broker, and Gross is also the music director.
Art teacher Leslie Bodnarchuk and eighth-grader Elizabeth Kamin are the choreographers, art teacher Stefanie Vorrasi is the set designer and social studies teacher Molly Braver is the costume designer.
Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .