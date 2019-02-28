Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Shady Side Academy middle schoolers present ‘All Shook Up’ | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy middle schoolers present ‘All Shook Up’

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:41 a.m
788103_web1_her-ssaplay-030719
submitted
Shady Side Academy Middle School students will present “All Shook Up” at 7 p.m. March 1.

About an hour ago

Shady Side Academy Middle School students will shake things up during the winter musical on Friday.

Teens will sing the music of Elvis Presley during “All Shook Up,” which begins at 7 p.m. March 1 in the school cafetorium, 500 Squaw Run Road East, Fox Chapel.

Admission is free.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night,” the show follows a small Midwestern town that is rocked by the arrival of a handsome motorcycle-riding loner. The blue suede shoe-wearing rebel arrives with a guitar and a song, bringing the repressed townspeople alive.

More than 25 students in grades 6-8 are in the cast and crew.

The musical is directed by music teachers Jeff Gross and Randal Broker, and Gross is also the music director.

Art teacher Leslie Bodnarchuk and eighth-grader Elizabeth Kamin are the choreographers, art teacher Stefanie Vorrasi is the set designer and social studies teacher Molly Braver is the costume designer.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.