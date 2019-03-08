Shady Side Academy student creates board game, SSAopoly, that gives glimpse of campus life

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Do not pass Go — instead, pass the Senior Quad on Shady Side Academy’s Fox Chapel campus and collect $200.

In a clever twist on the iconic Monopoly game, students have created a school-themed version — SSAopoly — with details that include paying $10 for forgetting “Dress Up” Day or for buying play tickets from the Hillman Center for Performing Arts.

Players can travel around the board and land on popular properties from across the four SSA campuses.

Opponents pay $18 rent if they land on the Junior School playground or $50 rent if they land at the McIlroy Center for Science and Innovation.

Instead of going to jail, they are “dress coded” and land in the Dean’s Office.

Designed by sophomore Jason Williams, SSAopoly was spearheaded as a fundraiser for the Class of 2021 and prom activities.

It uses ecologically friendly materials with pictures of campus life at the Junior, Middle and Senior Schools.

The game is fully customized to the Shady Side Academy experience, Director of Communications Jen Roupe said.

Instead of “Chance” and “Community Chest” cards, players pick-up “e-mail cards” with messages that might be funny or familiar to students. One message might be from the library, ordering a $50 payment for overdue books. Another might instruct players to pay $10 for concessions at the football game.

Cost for a game is $32 during pre-orders but will increase to $42. Delivery is expected in September.

To order, visit shadysideacademy.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .