Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Shaler Area gym rockin’ and rollin’ during bocce match | TribLIVE.com
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area gym rockin’ and rollin’ during bocce match

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:27 p.m
815658_web1_sj-lo-bocce5-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area’s Skyler Tortorea, left, and Lauren Donnelly celebrate during a Unified Bocce match against Moon Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Shaler Area High School.
815658_web1_sj-lo-bocce2-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area students cheer during a Unified Bocce match against Moon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
815658_web1_sj-lo-bocce4-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area’s Nakeisha McCoy competes during a Unified Bocce match against Moon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Shaler Area High School.
815658_web1_sj-lo-bocce3-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area’s Angie Robertson is introduced before their Unified Bocce match against Moon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
815658_web1_sj-lo-bocce-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Joey Broderick, a Shaler Area senior, competes during a Unified Bocce match against Moon Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Shaler Area High School.

46 minutes ago

On Feb. 27, Shaler Area High School’s gymnasium was packed to watch a Unified Bocce match between students from Shaler Area and Moon Area High Schools. Each team is a combination of special education students and typical students who went toe-to-toe. The Shaler Area student body showed up in support of the athletes from both teams for whom the final score is secondary to the fun and camaraderie that this special program provides.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.