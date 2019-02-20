Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Shaler Area Middle School student purchases candygrams for the entire school | TribLIVE.com
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area Middle School student purchases candygrams for the entire school

Tribune-Review
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Shaler Area Middle School eighth-grader Allison Ai wanted to make sure nobody was left out this Valentine’s Day, so she purchased 630 candygrams so that everybody in the school would get one.

Shaler Area Middle School eighth-grader Allison Ai has been planning this surprise for a year.

During the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, the middle school student council sells candygrams — a Hershey’s kiss with a personal note attached — to be delivered on Valentine’s Day. After last year’s drive, Allison decided to save up her money throughout the year in order to purchase a candygram for every seventh- and eighth-grade student in the building.

“I didn’t want anyone to think they weren’t thought of,” she said.

It took several days for Allison to purchase the more than 630 candygrams and write personal or inspirational messages on each one. On Valentine’s Day morning, the candygrams were delivered and the reception was overwhelmingly positive.

“It makes me feel happy when other people are happy,” Allison said.

